LaFontaine acquires Orin B. Hayes Group in Kalamazoo, adding 2 more locations

LaFontaine Automotive Group has expanded once again to start 2024, acquiring Orin B. Hayes Group in Kalamazoo.

The acquisition will include two retail locations that represents Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Mazda and Jeep.

According to LaFontaine, the acquisition brings their portfolio to 36 retail locations, with additional acquisitions planned in the first year.

“We are a family-focused business with an emphasis on our guests, family and the communities we serve. As my family got to know the Hayes family, we immediately knew it was a perfect match,” CEO Ryan LaFontaine said in a statement. “As we expand our footprint on the west side of the state, this acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of growth and expansion, allowing us to serve a broader customer base and strengthen our presence across Michigan."

Over the past six years, LaFontaine has added 21 retail locations in the past six years all around the state. Their reach now spans across the entire state.

“Community and philanthropy remain a cornerstone of our Group since my mom, Maureen LaFontaine, went door-to-door back in Milford in 1984, building lifelong relationships and uplifting the communities that have supported us,” VP Kelley LaFontaine added in a statement. “There is a rich sense of community in and around the Kalamazoo area and we will quickly align ourselves with the organizations and initiatives making a positive impact on fellow residents and business alike.”

The Kalamazoo locations will be overseen by Chris Hunt and Scott Tarwacki, who are luxury brand directors with LaFontaine.

After the deal closes, the dealerships will be renamed Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter of Kalamazoo, LaFontaine Mazda Kalamazoo and LaFontaine Jeep Kalamazoo