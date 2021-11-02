LaFontaine Automotive Group acquires St. Clair Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership

(WXYZ) — LaFontaine Automotive Group has added another dealership to its lineup. The fastest-growing auto dealer in the state has acquired St. Clair Chevrolet Buick GMC in St. Clair, Mich.

This will be the fifth Buick GMC and second Chevrolet dealership in the LaFontaine Automotive Group.

LaFontaine has acquired five dealers this year – three dealerships from Thayer Automotive Group in Livonia and Superior Buick GMC in Dearborn.

“St. Clair is our first dealership on Michigan’s eastside and with its close proximity to I-94, the major artery for that area, we’ll be able to deliver our Family Deal advantage, which includes sales and service pickup and delivery to the surrounding Blue Water communities,” CEO Ryan LaFontaine said in a release. “There’s been a tremendous boom in the St. Clair and surrounding communities – with hospitals, businesses and new residential developments being built as we speak.”

The family company has added 16 locations in the past five years, all in Michigan.

“As we continue to expand, we don’t do it for it for today, we do it for the future, and to be able to better serve our customers and to provide career growth for our employees,” Ryan LaFontaine added.

Originally founded in 1980, they now have 51 retail franchises, 10 collission centers and 29 retail locations in the state. Last year, they sold more than 36,000 vehicles and were ranked the 43rd largest dealer group in the nation based on Automotive News.