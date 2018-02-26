Lake Shore High School placed on internal lockdown after bullet found

Fair
HI: 49°
LO: 30°
Lake Shore High School has gone into an internal lockdown as a result of a single bullet found in the weight room.
School officials say the St. Clair Shores Police Department is working with the school district to investigate the situation.
All students will operate per normal with a heightened level of security.
School officials say they believe the incident to be a hoax intended to disrupt school functions.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.