Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. once again

(WXYZ) — With fishing season in full swing, Bassmaster has unveiled its list of the 10 Best Bass Lakes in America, and Michigan is included.
See more information in the video below
Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S.
In the new rankings, released on Wednesday, Lake St. Clair came in at 5th overall in the country.
Below are the top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. for 2025, according to Bassmaster
- Clear Lake, California
- Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas
- St. lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York
- Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina
- Lake St. Clair, Michigan
- Lake Fork, Texas
- Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida
- O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
- Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida
- Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana
The magazine also released its list of the best bass lakes in the Northeastern region, which includes Michigan. Several lakes from the state are included.
They are:
No. 2 - Lake St. Clair
No. 4 - Lake Erie
No. 6 - Burt/Mullett Lakes
No. 7 - Grand Traverse Bay
No. 9 - Lake Charlevoix
No. 10 - Bays de Noc
No. 19 - Saginaw Bay