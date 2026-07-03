Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. once again

(WXYZ) — With fishing season in full swing, Bassmaster has unveiled its list of the 10 Best Bass Lakes in America, and Michigan is included.

See more information in the video below

Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S.

In the new rankings, released on Wednesday, Lake St. Clair came in at 5th overall in the country.

Below are the top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. for 2025, according to Bassmaster



Clear Lake, California Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas St. lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina Lake St. Clair, Michigan Lake Fork, Texas Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana

The magazine also released its list of the best bass lakes in the Northeastern region, which includes Michigan. Several lakes from the state are included.

They are:

No. 2 - Lake St. Clair

No. 4 - Lake Erie

No. 6 - Burt/Mullett Lakes

No. 7 - Grand Traverse Bay

No. 9 - Lake Charlevoix

No. 10 - Bays de Noc

No. 19 - Saginaw Bay