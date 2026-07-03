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Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. once again

With fishing season in full swing, Bassmaster has unveiled its list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in America, and Michigan is well represented.
Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S.
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(WXYZ) — With fishing season in full swing, Bassmaster has unveiled its list of the 10 Best Bass Lakes in America, and Michigan is included.

See more information in the video below

Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S.

In the new rankings, released on Wednesday, Lake St. Clair came in at 5th overall in the country.

Below are the top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. for 2025, according to Bassmaster

  1. Clear Lake, California
  2. Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas
  3. St. lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York
  4. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina
  5. Lake St. Clair, Michigan
  6. Lake Fork, Texas
  7. Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida
  8. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
  9. Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida
  10. Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana

The magazine also released its list of the best bass lakes in the Northeastern region, which includes Michigan. Several lakes from the state are included.

They are:

No. 2 - Lake St. Clair
No. 4 - Lake Erie
No. 6 - Burt/Mullett Lakes
No. 7 - Grand Traverse Bay
No. 9 - Lake Charlevoix
No. 10 - Bays de Noc
No. 19 - Saginaw Bay

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