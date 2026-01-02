Lake Superior State University releases annual 'banished words' list for 2026

Lake Superior State University has released its annual list of banished words, celebrating the 50th anniversary in 2026.

According to the university in Sault Ste. Marie, this year's list features 10 different words.

It all started in 1976 when former public relations director W.T. (Bill) Rabe showcased the first words because of misuse, maluse, overuse or general uselessness.

This year's words are below.



Demure

Cooked

Massive

Incentivize

Full stop

Perfect

Gift/gifted (as a verb)

My Bad

Reach Out

Also, in honor of the 50th anniversary, LSSU went back and looked at repeat offenders that received multiple banishments.

