Lakeside Mall hosting job fair next week with dozens of stores hiring

(WXYZ) — Lakeside Mall is hosting a job fair next week with dozens of stores hiring for part- and full-time positions.

The job fair is on Wednesday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Retailers will have tables at their entrance with staff to greet interested applicants.

Job openings include managers, supervisors, food service, sales, loss prevention, security and more.

Below is a list of stores participating

Lower Level

Custom Eyes

Windsor

Kids Footlocker

Hands by Grace

Auntie Anne’s

Journey’s

Play Big Bounce/Skating Rink/Carousel

Finish Line

Hot Topic

FYE

Bath & Body Works

The Look

Champs

Upper Level

Claire’s

Girl Boss

Rue 21

Hollister

Tilly’s

Bonjour Boutique

Perfumes Era

Kay Jewelers

Shoe Dept. Encore

Repair & Games

Underground Station

Guess

Paidey Cakes

Footlocker

Torrid

Spencer’s Gifts

Anchor Stores

JCPenney

Macy’s

Food Court

Charley’s

Flaming Wok

Services

Mall Security

Housekeeping

