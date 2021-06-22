Lakeside Mall hosting job fair next week with dozens of stores hiring

(WXYZ) — Lakeside Mall is hosting a job fair next week with dozens of stores hiring for part- and full-time positions.
The job fair is on Wednesday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Retailers will have tables at their entrance with staff to greet interested applicants.
Job openings include managers, supervisors, food service, sales, loss prevention, security and more.
Below is a list of stores participating
Lower Level
Custom Eyes
Windsor
Kids Footlocker
Hands by Grace
Auntie Anne’s
Journey’s
Play Big Bounce/Skating Rink/Carousel
Finish Line
Hot Topic
FYE
Bath & Body Works
The Look
Champs
Upper Level
Claire’s
Girl Boss
Rue 21
Hollister
Tilly’s
Bonjour Boutique
Perfumes Era
Kay Jewelers
Shoe Dept. Encore
Repair & Games
Underground Station
Guess
Paidey Cakes
Footlocker
Torrid
Spencer’s Gifts
Anchor Stores
JCPenney
Macy’s
Food Court
Charley’s
Flaming Wok
Services
Mall Security
Housekeeping