Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights will officially close on July 1 as part of redevelopment plan

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights will officially close on July 1 as part of a redevelopment plan.

The Florida-based developer who purchased the property in 2019, Lionheart Capital, has plans to turn the mall into a mixed-use retail, office, and residential space. There will also be a park and a hotel added. The project is expected to cost upwards of $1 billion and take several years.

VIDEO: Community reacts to Lakeside Mall redevelopment plan:

Lakeside Mall redevelopment delayed by a year

The developer has plans to demolish the mall to pave the way for their project.

They say the groundbreaking is expected for late 2025 with construction of a bike and hike trail to begin this year connecting the development to the Iron Belle Trail, Freedom Trail and Dodge Park Trail.

"Lakeside Mall's closure marks the beginning of an exciting transformation," said Allison Greenfield, Principal and Chief Development Officer of Lionheart Capital in a statement. "We are committed to collaborating with the City of Sterling Heights to create a vibrant urban center that celebrates the area's unique character and history."

