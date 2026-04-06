Lane closures coming to I-75 & I-96 near Downtown Detroit for next 2 months

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Drivers along a busy highway corridor just west of Downtown Detroit will need to be prepared for lane closures in the area.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, maintenance repairs will require the closure of lanes on I-96/I-75 and the I-96/I-75 ramps for the eastbound I-96 bridge over I-75.

The closures are below:

Starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 and lasting through late May



Southbound I-75 at I-96 - one lane open, one lane closed

Southbound I-75 CD/M-10 ramp closed to southbound I-75 (The CD is the ramp that runs parallel to southbound I-75

Detour - Northbound M-10 to westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96/southbound I-75



Starting 6 a.m. Monday, April 13 and lasting through late May



Eastbound I-96 from Warren to I-75 - 2 lanes open, 2 lanes closed

Eastbound I-96 ramp closed to northbound I-75 and northbound I-75 CD/M-10

Starting 9 p.m. Friday, April 17 and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday, April 20

