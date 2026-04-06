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Lane closures coming to I-75 & I-96 near Downtown Detroit for next 2 months

14 Mile Road in Bloomfield Township closed due to emergency gas line repair
William Thomas Cain
<p>WILMINGTON, DE - JUNE 04: &quot;Road Closed&quot; signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)</p>
14 Mile Road in Bloomfield Township closed due to emergency gas line repair
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Drivers along a busy highway corridor just west of Downtown Detroit will need to be prepared for lane closures in the area.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, maintenance repairs will require the closure of lanes on I-96/I-75 and the I-96/I-75 ramps for the eastbound I-96 bridge over I-75.

The closures are below:

Starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 and lasting through late May

  • Southbound I-75 at I-96 - one lane open, one lane closed
  • Southbound I-75 CD/M-10 ramp closed to southbound I-75 (The CD is the ramp that runs parallel to southbound I-75
    • Detour - Northbound M-10 to westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96/southbound I-75

Starting 6 a.m. Monday, April 13 and lasting through late May

  • Eastbound I-96 from Warren to I-75 - 2 lanes open, 2 lanes closed
  • Eastbound I-96 ramp closed to northbound I-75 and northbound I-75 CD/M-10

Starting 9 p.m. Friday, April 17 and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday, April 20

  • Northbound I-75 closed from I-96 through M-10

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