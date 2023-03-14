Lane closures coming to Woodward Ave. between I-696 & 8 Mile through the fall

More construction is coming to metro Detroit, this time along Woodward Avenue in southern Oakland County.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, lane closures will begin along Woodward Ave. starting Monday, March 20 for a road diet project.

The construction will be between 8 Mile and I-696, and work includes the installation of bike lanes, resurfacing of Woodward, drainage improvements, sidewalk upgrades and more.

Starting at 5 a.m. on March 20, both directions of Woodward will have changing lane closures. MDOT expects 2-3 lanes to be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 1-2 lanes open between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) awarded $1.17 million in funding for the project in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge.

Just like a real diet, road diets are all about slimming things down. Woodward Ave. would go from four lanes to three lanes in both directions between 8 Mile and I-696, allowing for bike lanes to be installed.

“This is three years and multiple partner agencies in the making, and I’m so excited that we’re finally able to make this announcement,” said Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana. “We’ve had a community-supported vision for years of a safer Woodward, a road that supports all users and unites our downtown rather than dividing it. We’re now one step closer to achieving this goal."

"It’s clear that the way we work, shop, learn, play, relax and consume energy are all changing, and our modes of transportation will adjust to accommodate this sea change,” said Pleasant Ridge Mayor Bret Scott. “We’re very happy to take part in the process and collaborate with our neighbors and partners to respond to the evolving needs of our community.”

Other major projects

A major construction project on I-696 is underway.

The "Restore the Reuther" project will rebuild I-696 from I-275 to Telegraph over the next couple of years.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will rebuild eastbound I-696 from I-275 to Telegraph. It will include rebuilding the road from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake, American Dr., Franklin Road and Telegraph.

both directions of traffic will share the westbound side of the highway through the end of the year with two lanes open in each direction. In 2024, all traffic will be shifted to the newly-rebuilt eastbound side while they construction the westbound side.

There will also be ramp closures during the construction that will be closed through late fall.

Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696

Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive

Southbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696

Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696 Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696

Detours for the highway are:

Northbound I-275 ramp and all M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696, use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then to eastbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road, use northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.

Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-10, then to eastbound I-696.

Southbound M-10 ramp and southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696, use northbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696.

Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696 will use southbound M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then to eastbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive will use southbound M-10 to southbound US-24 to westbound Franklin Road, then to American Drive.

Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696 will use northbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-5, then to eastbound I-96.

Drivers will need to allow for extra time to commute due to the reduced lanes and ramp closures.

