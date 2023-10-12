Lane closures start along I-75 on Oct. 16 to open carpool lanes

(WXYZ) — Some lanes along I-75 in Oakland County will be closed starting Oct. 16 for work to open Michigan's first high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the daily closures on northbound and southbound I-75 will be done in segments during daylight hours along the 14-mile route between 12 Mile and South Blvd.

MDOT said the closures will be required to place pavement markings and signs for the carpool lanes.

It comes less than a week after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills that would allow HOV lanes in Michigan.

The lanes will use the left lane in each direction of I-75 between 12 Mile and South Blvd. They will be open during peak travel times – 6 a.. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

During those times, vehicles must have at least two human occupants to legallly use the lanes. State and local police will monitor the safe movements, and tickets will be issued to violators.

Motorcycles, transit busses, first responders, and emergency vehicles are exempt from occupant requirements. Outside of those designated weekday hours, the lanes are available for all motorists regardless the number of occupants

It's expected that the opening of the lanes will happen by the end of October.

"Opening these HOV lanes continues MDOT's commitment to modernizing our high-volume freeways," said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich. "Similar to the Flex Routes on US-23 and I-96, the HOV lanes will improve mobility and make I-75 travel safer."