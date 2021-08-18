Lansing man charged for allegedly assaulting police during Capitol riots; 12th from MI arrested

(WXYZ) — A Lansing man has been arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C.

Related: Here are the people from Michigan arrested in the U.S. Capitol riots

Logan Barnhart was arrested Tuesday in Lansing and is the 12th person from Michigan who was arrested.

The 40-year-old was charged with assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

A superseding indictment was unsealed in federal court on Tuesday after a grand jury charged Barnhart and others earlier this month.

The FBI released photos of Barnhart wearing a Caterpillar sweatshirt during the riots, and he was reportedly a target of the online group "Sedition Hunters" which aim to identify those who took part in the Capitol riots. He was known as "#CatSweat" by some of those in the group.