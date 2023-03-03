Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces exploratory campaign for US Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) — Andy Schor announced Thursday that he will be taking the steps to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee for a potential campaign for Michigan's 7th Congressional District seat.

Schor, a Democrat and mayor of the city of Lansing, has been mayor for four years, and he previously was a member of the Michigan House of Representatives and a member of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

An exploratory committee is a common first step for politicians in launching a potential campaign running for an office. The creation of this committee will allow him to raise early funds to study the seat, talk to voters, build initial campaign infrastructure and set up a fundraising base.

“I have heard from so many people from across mid-Michigan recently asking me to consider a run for Congress. After talking to my wife and kids, I have decided to take this initial step of forming an exploratory committee in order to raise the resources and build the kind of campaign required for a competitive congressional race," Schor stated in a press release. "I look forward to talking with people from across mid-Michigan on the needs of our communities and the best way our next Representative in Washington can help."

The District 7 seat is currently held by Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who is running for outgoing U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat in 2024 .

Slotkin's opponent for her seat in 2022, Republican Tom Barrett, is planning on running for Slotkin's position in 2024. No other Republicans have announced that they are running for the seat, but several Democrats have announced their interest.

The 7th Congressional District is made up of Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee and Livingston counties, along with parts of Oakland and Genessee counties.

“I believe that the 7th Congressional District needs a consensus-builder who can work across the aisle with both parties to get things done for mid-Michigan. Job creation has been booming, unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years, the bipartisan infrastructure act is helping communities across the nation and manufacturing is being revitalized,” Schor continued. “I want to take a close, hard look at this seat to determine if I’m the right person that could win and keep getting results for mid-Michigan.”

