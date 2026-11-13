Lapeer County man who had hunting license revoked over poaching charges faces new charges

A Lapeer County man who had his hunting license permanently revoked over poaching in 2022 was charged with more poaching allegations in West Michigan.

Justin Ernst, 38, was arraigned in Van Buren County on eight counts of natural resources violations that occurred Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 in Paw Paw and Lawrence townships.

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He's charged with:



Five counts of killing deer outside of firearm season with a firearm

Hunting while revoked

Off-road vehicle trespassing

Recreational trespassing

He also faces non-poaching charges.

Ernst had his hunting license permanently revoked in 2022 after being charged with illegally taking five deer, including two nine-points and one eight-point.

“We believe our department has highlighted the severity of these continued crimes by Ernst, and he is essentially robbing the public of a valued resource,” said Brandon Kieft, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “We hope these charges will help prevent further issues with this habitual offender.”