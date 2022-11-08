LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year.

The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future Child Care Grant.

“Child care programs are the ‘silent drivers’ of our economy because without them, many parents aren’t able to work to support their families,” says Director Orlene Hawks. “We need safe, affordable child care that is available to parents in all corners of the state.”

We’re told grants are available to child care entrepreneurs who:

Have not finished licensing procedures and need to establish a location, arrange fire and health inspections, and acquire necessary commodities.

Are licensed and require assistance with raising school supplies, recruiting staff members and paying for other expenses.

Visit LARA’s webpage to apply.

