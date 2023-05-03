LARA: Kent Co. childcare home license suspended after owners admit to using meth

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Michigan officials have suspended the license of a group childcare home in Cedar Springs after the owners admitted to using meth on the property.

The Michigan Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Wednesday that it has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the group child care license of Ericka and Thomas Cronkright.

According to LARA, the Cronkrights own a childcare home called Monkey Run Daycare at 50 Solon in Cedar Springs.

FOX 17

During an interview with officials, Ericka admitted she and Thomas started using meth in August 2022. She told officials that Thomas also uses cocaine. She also said they will sometimes use meth in the child care room attached to their home, but not while children are there.

According to state documents, Ericka said they had to close the child care on April 28, 2023, because they had used meth the night before and were in no shape to care for kids.

The documents also state that Thomas used meth in the home on April 30. The following day, LARA says Thomas physically assaulted Ericka while children were in the home.

The documents also state that Thomas put a gun to the head of one of the children during the altercation.

FOX 17

According to the documents, Ericka ran from the home with the child while Thomas continued to threaten her and point a gun at her. The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says the child — a 2-year-old girl — was in her arms at the time.

When deputies arrived at the house, they say two more children had been left alone inside.

We're told the wife was hospitalized with injuries to the face.

Thomas was arrested without incident on charges of assault and domestic violence.

Read the full suspension order below.

Kent County Child Care Home Suspended by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube