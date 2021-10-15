LARA suspends license for home daycare in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - The FBI is investigating a home daycare located on Thornhill Court.

The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB), has suspended the family child care home license of Vagula Aroulselvam, Mithu Home Day Care.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home,” said LARA in a press release.

They say high-risk special investigation concluded on October 7, 2021 and found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules. In this high-risk special investigation they say one or more of the following conditions had to be met:

Child abuse or child neglect is the suspected cause of a child’s death. The child is a victim of suspected sexual abuse or sexual exploitation. Child abuse or child neglect resulting in severe physical injury to the

child.

Metro-Detroit child advocates want parents and care takers to be proactive when it comes to children and child care, whether it’s at home or a facility.

Melanie Richards, the director of Kids Talk Children’s Advocacy Center says communication is important.

“Establish an open line of communication with your child so they are comfortable coming and talking to you,” says Richards.

She says, open ended are necessary to help get answers.

“So open ended questions are ‘tell me more,' ‘what else can you tell me about that?’ ‘What happened?”

LARA says Aroulselvam may not accept children for care after that date and time. The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

When looking for child care, Richards says do your research.

“It’s always a good idea to see if there is any record regarding an individual or facility or things like that. Obviously there are things that are not on record but it’s a good place to start,” she adds.

On the state child care licensing search website, you can get details on day cares.

For Mithu Home Day Care, under inspection reports, 7 Action News found a violation back in 2020 stating “the licensee did not report that an Adult Household Member (AHM) was arrested.”

Since LARA has summarily suspended the license, an administrative hearing will promptly be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.