Large piece of wall falls off Detroit senior apartment building after storms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit senior apartment building has a gaping hole in the outside wall after Wednesday night's severe storms.

Sheridan Place 1 is an apartment complex for, as its website says, the "elderly or nearly elderly community" to call home.

However, over the last seven months, several residents told 7 Action News "home" has been a scary place to live.

Thursday evening on the ground outside the complex, there were pieces of plastic foam, like Styrofoam, that used to be part of the exterior wall at Sheridan Place 1.

"I thought it was concrete, but it’s not concrete. It’s like foam or something," Ruthie Wright who lives on the ninth floor told us.

Wright lives one floor above where the chunk of wall fell from the building.

"The wind was blowing hard. It was so much rain that I guess it just blew it off," she said.

Jerry Henderson told us he heard it from his unit on the fourth floor.

"I think it’s kind of scary. I hope nothing else falls from the building," Henderson said.

Both Detroiters said they were shocked to see how much of the material that fell is plastic foam.

They said it's added to their fears living there that began this past Christmas time when they said the complex suffered from flooding and pipe issues.

"I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe — I just don't," Wright said.

According to the Detroit Housing Commission, Sheridan Place was built in 1983 and is a living community for those over the age of 50.

We reached out to their team to ask if they knew about the wall and what's being done.

DHC spokesperson Mark Lane informed us that the area is blocked off, a work crew is coming out "ASAP" to repair it and an architect is coming out to look for any structural issues.

Some good news is several residents we spoke to said there is no one living in the unit where the wall fell down. However, they also said they're not surprised. According to many residents, there is exposed insulation and unfinished walls throughout the building.

"I would like to see them come in and fix the building, fix peoples’ apartments," Wright said. "Do the work, get the building right for the people that live in it. It’s not fair. I didn’t work all my life to live in a place like this."