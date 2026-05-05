ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Storms with strong winds and hail caused damage in Southeast Michigan Monday night.

A tree fell onto a home around 8:30 p.m. in St. Clair Shores near 13 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue, crushing it. The home was vacant at the time.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Large trees crash onto homes during storms in Southeast Michigan

The exact cause of the tree falling is unclear at this time. First respnders put caution tape around the home.

Martin Ender spoke with 7 News Detroit and said his sister had owned the home before she died. The family was selling the house and an agreement was made with buyers the day before.

The family is figuring out what is next.

“I can’t believe how bad it was. I just thought it was the awning, but it’s way beyond the awning,” Ender said.

Ender said he will fully assess the property in the morning for next steps.

In Roseville, a tree snapped in half and slammed into the roof of a home between 10 Mile Road and Curtis Street. The homeowner told us it was the strongest, fastest wind she’s ever felt. She says she’s thankful for homeowners insurance.