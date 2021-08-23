Large wildfire burning on Isle Royale in the U.P. forces closures of many areas

(WXYZ) — A wildfire is burning on Isle Royale in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and has closed many areas.

It's called the Horne Fire and it's happening on the east end of the island. It's about 200 acres in size.

Effective immediately, all of the areas listed below are closed.

• Lane Cove Trail and Campground

• Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction

• Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and the Tobin Harbor Trail (the 1/2 mile section of the Mount Franklin Trail between the Tobin Harbor Trail and Rock Harbor Trail will remain open as conditions allow)

• Duncan Bay Campground and Dock

• Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail

• Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock

• Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)

• Hidden Lake Dock

• Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise

• Merritt Lane Campground and Dock

• Stoll Trial and Scoville Point

• Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

• Other areas if directed by fire personnel

The fire conditions are available on the park's website, and it could also be seen on satellite.