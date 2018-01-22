Larry Nassar back in court to hear from assault victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More young women and girls who say they were assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor are due in court for a fifth day of victim statements before he gets his sentence.

Larry Nassar sat in the witness chair last week so more than 80 women and girls could look at him and describe the impact of being assaulted by him. Nassar molested them with his hands. He was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The hearing is resuming Monday in Lansing, Michigan.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in the state case. He admits molesting athletes, mostly gymnasts, during treatments for various injuries.