Larry Nassar one of more than 20,000 people removed from Michigan Sex Offender Registry

(WXYZ) — Larry Nassar was one of more than 20,000 convicted sex offenders removed from the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

The move comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the 2021 Sex Offender Registration Act amendments cannot be retroactively used to extend the registration requirements of anyone who committed their crime before July 1, 2021, according to Michigan State Police.

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In a post by the Eaton County Prosecutors Office, Nassar was one of the people removed from the registry.

"The Michigan Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate SORA requirements for these offenders is deeply concerning," the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office said in a post.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is the Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Nassar also pleaded guilty in a separate case to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

