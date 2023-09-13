Larry Nassar survivor reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MSU head football coach Mel Tucker

In light of recent sexual harassment allegations surrounding MSU head football coach, Mel Tucker, survivors of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar are coming forward about how this sounds all too familiar.

Tucker has been suspended without pay by the University.

Video shows sexual abuse survivor, Dani Moore, explaining how reoccurring incidents of sexual abuse can re-traumatize victims.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In light of recent sexual harassment allegations surrounding MSU head football coach Mel Tucker, survivors of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar are coming forward about how this sounds all too familiar.

"Honestly, I was not surprised. I was disappointed and disgusted. But I was not surprised," said Dani Moore.

Moore is a survivor of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, and founder of the advocacy group, The Army of Survivors.

She says mishandling of sexual assault and harassment is a repeat pattern at MSU, and says statements like these from Interim President Woodruff on sunday, is far from reality.

"It's not new. It's the same pattern," explained Moore.

Moore says the pattern she sees is disheartening to survivors who continue to push for change, "You could have really good days for long periods of time, and then an event like this happens and then it brings everything back to the surface."

As a survivor, Moore also shared that disengaging from an unwanted encounter may not always be an option, "When something traumatic is happening you have that response of fight, flight, or freeze. It's just a way of protecting ourselves," stated Moore

Moore said in order for change to happen it must start at the top because without change at the university level, "The institutional betrayal is a whole other trauma in itself."