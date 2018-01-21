Larry Nassar survivors join 7 Sports Cave to speak about facing their abuser

(WXYZ) - Survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse joined 7 Sports Cave to speak about how it felt to face their abuser in court.

Alexis Alvarado, Morgan McCaul, Lyndsy Gamet, Jessica Smith and Lindsey Lemke also spoke about how they felt about Michigan State University's handling of the case.

7 Investigator Ross Jones and Ryan Schuiling of "The Schuiling Report" also joined 7 Sports Cave to discuss the media coverage of the case.

Watch below.