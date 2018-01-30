Larry Nassar to appear in Eaton County for second state sentencing

(WXYZ) - Larry Nassar will appear in front of Eaton County Circuit Court Wednesday morning for his second sentencing.

The hearing will continue on Friday, and if needed, continue into next week on Monday and Tuesday.

He will be sentenced for three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree based on charges filed on Feb. 22, 2017, by the attorney general.

Fifty-seven women are expected to provide victim impact statements.