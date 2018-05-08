Larry Nassar victims testify in favor of Protecting Michigan's Children legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Larry Nassar survivors testify in favor of the Protecting Michigan's Children legislative package Tuesday morning.

Sheduled to testify in hearings before the Michigan House of Representatives Law and Justice Committee are: Larissa Boyce, former Michigan State University gymnast who reported Larry Nassar’s misconduct to former gymnastics Head Coach Kathie Klages in 1997; Rachel Denhollander, former Michigan gymnast who filed first criminal complaint against Nassar; and Sterling Riethman, Kalamazoo resident and former Dennison University diver allegedly abused by Nasar at his MSU clinic.