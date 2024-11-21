Larvae of rare fruit fly seized by customs at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The live larvae of a rare fruit fly was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this year, according to the department's Office of Public Affairs.

The larvae was seized off of a traveler arriving from Italy with fresh caper flowers who customs says refused to answer agriculture questions back in June and was referred for a baggage examination.

Officials identified the larvae as a caper fruit fly. Customs says it's only been seized one other time, 20 years ago, in Tampa, Florida.

Authorities say that the larvae belongs to a family of flies that includes the Mediterranean fruit fly, Oriental fruit fly, melon fly, and Mexican fruit fly, considered to be the most dangerous pests in the world.

“Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work hand-in-hand to stop potential threats before they have potential to cause economic damage,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “Pests like this may be the next introduced species of concern if they go undetected.”