Las Vegas shooting: This is what investigators found in Stephen Paddock's hotel room

Full video from the January 19 press conference with LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo on the 1 October shooting investigative report
Picture 20. Interior of room 32-134 towards bathroom. Photos of the Mandalay Bay suite where Stephen Paddock committed the 1 October mass shooting were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a report dated 1/18/18.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a preliminary investigative report on the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this week.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced during a press conference that he "knows and believes" that the only person responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas was Stephen Paddock.
The report details a timeline of events, evidence, photos and a list of the victims. Click here to read the full report.
24 guns were found in Paddock's rooms at the Mandalay Bay. An additional 18 guns were found in his Mesquite residence and 7 at his home in Reno.
