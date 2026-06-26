Last chance to vote: Final weekend for Michigan's 2026 "I Voted" sticker contest

(WXYZ) — Michiganders are starting to run short on time to vote on the final designs for the state's official November 2026 election "I Voted" stickers.

Voters have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, to pick their favorite sticker, and there's no shortage of choices this year.

More than 2,000 submissions were sent in for this year's competition, which is four times the number of entries from the first contest in 2024, according to the Michigan Secretary of State Office.

Members of the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force selected 30 semifinalists from each category: Elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12) and general entry (open to people of all ages).

The winners will be announced later in the summer and will be available to clerks all across Michigan to give out at polling stations in the general election this fall.

You can vote on the designs and see them all here.