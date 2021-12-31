Last day donations can be doubled through The Harold & Kay Fund for Forgotten Harvest

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's the season of giving, and at the Forgotten Harvest every donation made up to $50,000 will be doubled. The Forgotten Harvest has announced that the matching initiative was made by The Harold & Kay Fund. According to their press release, today is the last day that your donation can be doubled.

Their press release states that every $25 donated will provide $350 worth of groceries, $50 donated will provide $700 worth of groceries, and every $250 donated will provide $1,200 worth of groceries for families in need.

The Forgotten Harvest distributes 114,000 pounds of food daily to people in need. According to their website, "Forgotten Harvest is working closely with nonprofit, government, and community leaders to deliver food in the most effective and safest way possible given this unprecedented crisis."

Every donation made will be helping out metro Detroit families and individuals facing hunger.