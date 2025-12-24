Last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers race to finish holiday preparations

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit shoppers packed parking lots and stores on Christmas Eve, making final purchases with just hours remaining before Christmas Day.

The holiday hustle was in full swing as people scrambled to pick up last-minute gifts and essential items for their Christmas celebrations.

China Smith found herself among the crowds, shopping not for herself but for her grandmother who couldn't make the trip.

"I don't really like it. Too many people," Smith said. "She couldn't get out here, all the cookies she's doing, so she had me do it."

Beyond gifts, many shoppers were focused on securing desserts for their holiday meals. At Achatz Handmade Pie Co. in Beverly Hills, customers lined up for what has become a Michigan Christmas tradition.

Gus Makris said his family gets a pie from Achatz every year.

"Listen, it tastes good, and it's Christmas — you have to get a nice warm pie," Makris said.

Emily Bogart said the Christmas pie tradition has been part of her family for about 15 years.

"I just think it's warm and inviting and I love that it's a Michigan company," Bogart said. "It just tastes so good after a big meal."

Store manager Alex Matthews said the Beverly Hills location alone sold nearly 1,000 pies, with fresh batches being made throughout the day.

"A whole lot of pies fresh every time," Matthews said.

Matthews said while the holiday season brings busy days to the bakery, it's also one of the most rewarding times of year.

"It brings them a piece of joy and it brings me joy knowing that their holiday dinner is going to be a little better and they're happy with what they're getting and they'll smile altogether around the table, laughing, playing a game, having a pie slice together," Matthews said.

As the final purchases were made and last pies picked up, the focus shifted from the holiday rush to spending time with loved ones.

