Latest updates: Cheboygan Dam water levels reach "READY" status as crews add more pumps

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials with the State of Michigan are continuing to monitor the fluctuating water levels around the Cheboygan Dam and Lock complex in Northern Michigan.

Over the weekend, water levels continued to rise, and officials have prompted the "Ready, Set, Go," safety approach. That means:



Ready: When water is 12 inches below the top of the dam with levels rising 3 inches a day or more. Plan and/or pack in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

Set: When water reaches 6 inches below the top of the dam, with water levels rising at a rate of 3 inches per day or levels rising 3 inches per day and predicted to top the dam within 48 hours. Prepare by packing and preparing your family, pets and vehicle for potential departure.

Go: When water levels are 1 inch below the top of the dam with a high probability of topping it, with the potential for failure occurring. Follow evacuation orders; roadblocks may be installed around the perimeters.



On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center and later declared a state of emergency over the rising water levels.

"Record snowfall last month and recent rain have elevated water levels, which could lead to possible flooding for local communities. State officials have been closely monitoring water levels all week, and there's a comprehensive plan in place to protect Michiganders and property. Activating the SEOC will help support local communities with the resources they need to keep people safe," Whitmer said in a statement last week.

The State of Michigan has also launched a new website where people can get the latest updates on the dam.

Below are the latest updates on the dam complex. We'll continue to update this article as we learn more information.

Monday, April 13 - 5:26 a.m.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said water levels have reached the "READY" mark, meaning it is 12 inches below the top of the dam and rising 3 inches or more per day.

What to do now for those between the Cheboygan DNR Dam and Lake Huron.



Prepare a go-bag (medications, important documents, etc.) and review your family plan.

Secure outdoor items and move valuables to higher levels.

Avoid riverbanks and low-lying areas.

Monitor official updates and be ready to act.

Sunday, April 12 - 7 p.m.

Officials said the US-23 bascule bridge in Cheboygan will be raised on Monday to protect against potential damage from debris flowing down the Cheboygan River and to keep vehicle occupants and pedestrians safe.

During the closure, US-23 traffic will be detoured south to the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, which is upstream from the dam complex. There is no timeline for reopening the US-23 bascule bridge, which will need to be inspected before it can be opened. An operator is also on site ready to open the bridge if an emergency is needed.

Sunday, April 12 - 1:19 p.m.

The State of Michigan said that DNR crews have activated five pumps to divert water around the Cheboygan Dam and Lock complex. The team is also working to prodcure additional pumps.

“All of the dam gates on the DNR-managed portion of the dam are fully open to handle this flow. The pumps add to the capacity,” Richard Hill, the Gaylord District supervisor for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division, said in a statement. “We are putting through as much water as we can.”

The state is also working with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the dam, to look at options to reopen a hydroelectric generation station at the dam site to move more water.

Saturday, April 11 - 6:37 p.m.

Work crews placed more sandbags around the Cheboygan Lock and Dam on Saturday.

“The DNR is actively engaged with our partners to prevent the failure of the dam to the fullest extent possible,” said Mike Janisse, leader of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Incident Management Team.

Friday, April 10 - 5:55 p.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County due to the rising water levels. That authorizes the use of all available state resources to assist local response and recovery operations.

Earlier in the day, she also activated the state's emergency operations center.