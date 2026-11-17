LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Lathrup Village family is taking matters into its own hands to improve a neighborhood park they say had become overgrown and fallen into disrepair.

Michael and Emilia Robinson live down the street from Sarrackwood Park, a public park managed by the city of Lathrup Village. Earlier this year, photos taken by Emilia Robinson showed weeds overtaking parts of the park and rainwater flooding the playground area.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Lathrup Village family steps up to restore neighborhood park

“We can't let these parks go to waste and ruin and have them graffitied and look terrible because then it will just decrease the property values of our homes if the area doesn't look good,” Emilia Robinson said.

The Robinsons say some playground equipment is old and rusty. Wood chips beneath the playscape have also become so depleted that concrete around the base of the structure is exposed, something the family views as a safety concern.

Emilia Robinson said replacing the playground-certified wood chips would cost about $6,000 annually.

“It has to be playground-certified wood chips,” she said. “And that's kind of the main problem with all the parks is that the wood chips have gotten depleted so much that like even the base of the structure is completely exposed.”

Emilia Robinson Photos from earlier this year show Sarrackwood Park overgrown by weeds.

Christina Schindler, chairwoman of the city of Lathrup Village Parks and Recreation Committee, told 7 News Detroit that the committee is made up entirely of volunteers.

Schindler said the city's annual budget for five parks is roughly $20,000. She also said Sarrackwood Park is surrounded by dirt roads, is not ADA compliant and does not qualify for most grants.

Emilia Robinson said she began attending Parks and Recreation Committee meetings and examining the city's budget to understand why more money was not available.

“I kept going to parks and rec meetings and just kept asking questions, and then I kept looking into the budget as to why there was no money when we do pay such high taxes around here,” she said. “And I did find that there really wasn't any extra money.”

TONY GEFTOS Michael and Emilia Robinson are volunteering to fix and maintain Sarrackwood Park in Lathrup Village

The Robinsons, who have an 18-month-old daughter, decided to help themselves.

They painted the playscape, removed weeds and added a sandbox. They have also organized volunteers to help maintain the park.

Mark Melesky, who was visiting the park with his 2-year-old grandson, Kai, said neighborhood families need places like Sarrackwood Park.

“So people come in with younger kids, they need and want places,” Melesky said. “It's a beautiful little park. I mean, look around.”

Tony Geftos Kai Melesky, 2, enjoying the sandbox installed by the Robinsons at Sarrackwood Park

Emilia Robinson said children continued to use the playground even when it was in poor condition, which motivated the family to make improvements.

“Even though it looked so bad, there were still kids here every day playing on it, and some of it's a little hazardous, and that's what we've tried to fix to make it more safe for everybody,” she said. “But we just did not want it to be turned into just a green space.”

For now, the Robinsons say they plan to continue organizing volunteers and doing what they can to maintain the neighborhood park.

They have also launched an online fundraiser to help pay for park expenses. To donate, CLICK HERE.

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