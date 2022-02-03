Laughs set to return to Hockeytown Café as new comedy club opens this summer

DETROIT, (WXYZ) — Detroiters definitely have a sense of humor, and they can experience some laughs this summer at The Detroit House of Comedy.

Detroit's only permanent comedy club will open up on Woodward Avenue and Montcalm Street in the former City Theatre located inside Hockeytown Café. The club seats 300 guests and will host improv, stand-up, podcasts from established headliners and up-and-comers throughout Michigan.

"Comedians are always challenging the status quo and the absurd, and we feel that people, particularly today, are really looking for that kind of entertainment," states Co-owner of The Detroit House of Comedy John Tobin.

The news release states that The Detroit House of Comedy is patterned after two different clubs, Laugh Boston and the Piano House of Comedy.

“I’ve had a long-time affection for Detroit and a deep respect for its people," says Co-owner John Tobin. "We are really looking forward to providing top quality and wide-ranging entertainment for hard-working Detroiters and the city’s many visitors."

John Tobin and Rick Bronson are co-owners of the new club. The release states that Bronson owns multiple House of Comedy locations across the U.S. and Canada. They have more than 60 years of entertainment and comedy experience between both owners.

“We know there is a huge market need for comedy in the city, and their highly interactive format combined with a roster of national headliners creates an ongoing must-see experience," says Vice President of Development at Olympia Development. “We are thrilled to welcome the Detroit House of Comedy and their premier brand of entertainment to The District Detroit."

