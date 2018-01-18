Law enforcement, Detroit officials to speak on human trafficking issue

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Law enforcement officials are on high alert for human trafficking which tends to spike near big events like the North American International Auto Show.

Today, the City of Detroit is hosting a press conference to raise awareness.

The signs can be subtle. If you meet a person who appears to be rehearsed or coached, or carrying belongings in a plastic bag --bottom line: if something feels "off" to you, alert security or police.

Law enforcement is urging people attending the auto show to be in high alert. Human trafficking happens here in Michigan, it’s considered the modern form of slavery.

Some victims are found online and lured away. Then, oftentimes, they are threatened and abused forced into prostitution or labor.

Detroit police and city officials will be holding a press at 11 a.m. to talk about establishing a commission against human trafficking.

