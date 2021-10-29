Law enforcement preparing for massive crowds in East Lansing ahead of Michigan vs. Michigan State

Law enforcement is taking some extra steps to make sure everyone is safe for the big game between Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing.

Related: Michigan vs. Michigan State: Everything you need to know about the game, parking, traffic & more

Both teams are preparing for the game, which kicks off at noon on Saturday, and so is law enforcement.

Like any big event, there are rules to follow. With a game like this, more than 100,000 people are expected in East Lansing.

Related: From 'little brother' to 'trouble with a snap,' a history of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry

"We have a very comprehensive and robust security plan in place that guides our event operation, and I can't emphasize enough that our primary mission is to create and maintain a safe and friendly environment," Chris Rozman with Michigan State Police said.

MSU police deal with over 1,300 special events every year. The university's police department has specialty teams, including a dedicated K-9 unit.

Bags of any kind will not be allowed in the stadium, and with the national spotlight on East Lansing, police will be bringing in extra officers for the crowds.

They'll also keep their heads on a swivel to tackle any problems before they become an issue, and there are certain things they won't tolerate.

"Destructive behavior, whether it's setting fires or damaging property, is completely unacceptable. Officers will be taking enforcement on that and pursuing criminal charges for anyone who is caught doing those types of behaviors," Rozman said.

So, Cedar Village has been put on notice.

When it comes down to COVID-19 and stadium policies, there are no capacity restrictions, but there are mask requirements for fans in the concourse, restrooms, elevators, suites and other indoor areas.

"It's strongly encouraged and recommended that all of our guests do wear mask in the stadium as well but that is not a mandate at this point in time," MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said.

Fans are encouraged to get to the area early if you want a tailgating spot, as parking lots open at 7 a.m.