Law: Michigan drivers must slow by 10 mph to pass emergency vehicles

6:20 AM, Nov 16, 2018
12:42 PM, Nov 16, 2018

Michigan drivers will be required to slow down when passing an emergency, maintenance or utility vehicle that is on the side of the road.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers will be required to slow down when passing an emergency, maintenance or utility vehicle that is on the side of the road.

A law signed Thursday by Gov. Rick Snyder mandates that motorists slow by 10 mph below the posted speed limit and, if possible, move over a lane when passing a police or emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

The law takes effect in mid-February and replaces a current requirement that drivers proceed with caution and move over when passing such vehicles.

Violators will be subject to a $400 fine.

Snyder says the law will better protect emergency responders and workers on busy roadways. He says he hopes more Michiganders "will slow down and give a lane."

