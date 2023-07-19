Lawmaker proposes 'bill of rights' for unhoused people in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A lawmaker has introduced a bill that would institute a “bill of rights” for those experiencing homelessness in Michigan.

Introduced by Rep. Emily Dievendorf, the “Bill of Rights for the Homeless Act” would offer the same rights to unhoused people as other members of society.

If passed, unhoused individuals would be granted the right to:



Navigate and make use of public spaces and services.

Equal treatment without discrimination.

Medical care regardless of housing situation.

Vote, register to vote, and access documents proving their voting status if they are U.S. citizens.

Protection from disclosure of medical records and other documents provided to shelters and services without legal authority.

Privacy among personal property.

The right to attend school despite housing status.

Violations of any of the above rights may lead to relief, damages and attorney fees awarded to plaintiffs.

View House Bill 4919 in its entirety:

