Lawmakers debate repealing Michigan's no-fault auto insurance system

(WXYZ) - Some Michigan Republicans want to to repeal the state's no-fault auto insurance system.

A bill package was introduced in the state House this week. It would take Michigan from being a no fault state to a full tort or at-fault system.

Attorney Steve Gursten specializes in auto law.

"Michigan has the best, clearly, indisputably the best insurance system in the nation, but it's also the most expensive."

He openly supports Michigan's no-fault insurance but understands why many would want to repeal this 45-year-old system.

The bill introduced in the state House is being supported by six representatives, including State Rep. Lana Thies.

On GOPHouse.org, she stated:

For decades we have tried to reform no-fault and those attempts continue to fail, so now it is time to just eliminate the system all together.

Gursten said, "You've got people that just say 'I can't afford it.' Half of Detroit is driving without auto insurance. It's costing the state in so many other ways."

If the no-fault system turns into an at-fault one, Gursten says one of the biggest pros is more affordable car insurance.

The biggest con, he says, are those who are victims of a serious car crash.

"God forbid you're in an terrible, terrible car wreck and suffer a catastrophic injury. The quality of medical care you are going to receive and your access to care is going to be better in Michigan then anywhere else in the country. Because no-fault pays for life for all necessary medical care it's an incredible benefit."

Nearly 40 states use a full tort system.

Good driving record or not, Gursten says he still wants the coverage from a no-fault system.

"Your life can change dramatically whether you're the best driver in the world or not."

There are 12 states that have no-fault systems. Michigan is the only one mandating unlimited medical coverage.

Florida is also considering repealing their no-fault system.