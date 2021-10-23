Lawrence Technological University offering 50 $80,000 scholarships to Wayne-Westland students

Wayne-Westland Community Schools and Lawrence Technological University (LTU) have partnered together to offer 50 students coming from John Glenn High School, Wayne Memorial High School, and the William D. Ford Career-Technical Center the opportunity to earn an $80,000 college scholarship to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, arts, or math (STEAM).

“This new partnership accomplishes several of our goals as a school district," superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools Dr. John Dignan said. "We want to create more STEAM scholars to fill the huge talent gap in those disciplines. This gap is especially severe in Southeast Michigan.”

In addition to the Blue Devil Wayne-Westland Scholars program, LTU will also design middle school summer camps in the STEAM disciplines, host students in its “Extreme Science Saturdays” programs, establish a focused STEAM exploration day for Wayne-Westland middle schools, and provide workshops for Wayne-Westland teachers in teaching techniques known as Active Collaborative Learning and Project-Based Learning.

"The programs and degrees Lawrence Tech offers in the STEAM disciplines lead to exciting, well-paying careers that can help solve some of society's biggest problems," LTU President Virinder Moudgil said. "Higher education improves people's lives in profound ways, and we're happy to partner with the Wayne-Westland Community Schools to offer more opportunities for their students."