Lawsuit: Metal put in Madison Heights server's salad after n-word complaints

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A Black woman is suing a suburban Detroit restaurant where she used to work, saying co-workers hid what appeared to be a razor blade in her salad after she repeatedly complained to managers that they frequently used a racial slur.

Zenarra James filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Red Robin in Madison Heights and the Ansara Restaurant Group. It alleges racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and direct negligence.

The lawsuit says the salad had been prepared by friends of a man who accused her of snitching to management. James resigned that night. She is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.