Lawyers allied with Trump ordered to pay Michigan, Detroit $175K in sanctions

Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 18:36:01-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump to pay Detroit and Michigan a total of $175,000 in sanctions for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results.

The money, which must be paid within 30 days, will cover the legal costs of defending against the suit, which were more than $153,000 for the city and nearly $22,000 for the state.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, who agreed to impose sanctions in August, rejected most of the attorneys’ objections to Detroit’s award, but she did reduce it by about $29,000.

Among the sanctioned lawyers were Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood.

