Leader Dogs for the Blind seeks puppy raiser volunteers for 65 future guide dogs

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills is looking for volunteers to raise puppies this winter as they begin their journey toward becoming guide dogs.

According to the organization, they have 65 puppies that will eventually become Leader Dogs.

People who raise these puppies will teach them the basic skills that will prepare them to guide someone who is blind or visually impaired.

“Puppy raisers are the beginning of every success story at Leader Dog,” said Vijay Joshi, Manager of Raiser and Host Experience. “They give our puppies love, structure, and new experiences that shape who they become. Their impact reaches far beyond that first year; they help someone gain independence.”

Leader Dogs for the Blind is looking for volunteers in December and January to raise puppies for approximately one year.

They say no prior experience is necessary, just time, patience and a willingness to help a puppy grow.

The volunteers receive everything they need, including:



Expert guidance from a dedicated puppy counselor

Starter supplies such as toys, a collar, and a leash

Online training modules and community support

There are flexible options for volunteers, including co-raising between households or the pass-along program, where it's divided into two six-month terms.

“Each time a puppy leaves our Canine Development Center in a volunteer’s arms, it’s more than a beginning; it’s the moment independence starts taking shape,” added Joshi.

To learn more about becoming a puppy raiser, visit LeaderDog.org/Volunteer/ or call 888-777-5332.

