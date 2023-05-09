Leader of '6 Mile Chedda Groove' gang gets 25 years in murder of man & teen

(WXYZ) — The leader of a Detroit gang called "6 Mile Chedda Groove" was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a man and a teen as part of a racketeering conspiracy.

Dawn Ison, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, announced the sentencing of Edwin Mills, 33, AKA "Edboy." He pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2022.

In 2016, the feds say Mills and 10 other members of the 6 Mile Chedda Groove gang were indicted for racketeering offenses. Court records show Mills was a member of the gang, which operated on the east side of Detroit.

"6 Mile Chedda Grove was a violent organization responsible for murders, assaults, robberies, and narcotics trafficking in the Detroit metropolitan area and in other states," a press release states.

As part of the guilty plea, Mills admitted to participating in a 2015 murder. In it, Mills and another gang member saw someone they were feuding with in a car outside of a market. Mills and Carlos Wilson shot into the car, killing the person and a 13-year-old passenger. They also inured two other children sitting on the hood of the car.

“Today’s sentence closes the book on a violent gang that terrorized an entire neighborhood,” U.S. Attorney Ison said. “The community is safer with these men off the streets.”

“Guns and drugs take the lives of far too many people in our communities, and Edwin Mills - as a leader of the ‘6 Mile Chedda Grove’ gang - contributed to the devastating impact of both on Detroit’s Eastside,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to address the threat of gang violence in our neighborhoods. The lengthy sentence Mills received today sends a strong message that we will not tolerate criminal enterprises using violence to further their agendas.”