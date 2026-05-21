Leaders across Michigan react to Mike Duggan dropping Independent campaign for governor

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Thursday that he was dropping his Independent campaign for governor, and it prompted reaction from across the state.

Related: Read Duggan's full letter announcing the end of his candidacy

Duggan announced his candidacy in December 2024 and has blasted partisan politics throughout his campaign.

Hear more on the decision from WXYZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes in the video below

WXYZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes speaks on Duggan dropping out of gubernatorial race

The announcement has prompted reaction from across the state. See some of the responses below.

Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson

“I want to thank Mayor Mike Duggan for what he brought to this race and for his years of service to Detroit. At a time when politics can feel divided and cynical, we need more civility, more listening, and more people willing to work together to move our state forward. I welcome Mayor Duggan’s ideas, his supporters, and everyone who believes Michigan’s future is bigger than division — and that it can be a place where anyone can afford to live, work, and thrive. We may not always agree on everything, but we share a commitment to building a stronger Michigan. And that work continues in this campaign.”

Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate John James

"I want to thank Mike Duggan for his years of service to the people of Michigan and Detroit. I respect anyone willing to step into the arena and serve something bigger than themselves. While we have real disagreements on policy, we both recognize Michigan is headed in the wrong direction. Our state has endured too much decline and political dysfunction. I’m ready to work with anyone willing to deliver real solutions, reject the politics of division, and fight for safer communities, stronger families and economic growth. Our state’s future is too important for anything less."

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel

“We’re grateful to Mayor Mike Duggan for his service to the city of Detroit and our entire state. While we’ve had disagreements, the Mayor brought crucial ideas to this race and we appreciate his commitment to bringing people together.

“As we look ahead, we welcome Mayor Duggan’s supporters into our growing coalition as we work to elect a Democratic governor this November who will continue to move Michigan forward.”

Detroit Regional Chamber President & CEO Sandy K. Baruah

"Obviously, I am disappointed that Mike Duggan’s campaign for governor is ending, but we are thankful for his leadership for Michigan and driving a critical conversation about how to move our state forward. The Chamber’s PAC made an early endorsement of Mike’s candidacy because of our close partnership while he led Detroit. It also provided the opportunity to send a powerful message that politics as usual has not always served Michigan well.

The Chamber looks forward to next week’s Mackinac Policy Conference, which will feature several candidates for governor, and we plan to make minor adjustments to the agenda in light of this news."

