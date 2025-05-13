Leaders break ground on iconic Lee Plaza redevelopment for senior housing in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Redevelopment of the iconic Lee Plaza in Detroit has begun.

On Tuesday, partners and community leaders gathered at the vacant high-rise building to celebrate the groundbreaking of the long-planned project. The building, located on W. Grand Boulevard, will soon become affordable housing for seniors.

City of Detroit

The 15-story, Art Deco-style building will include 117 units. Lee Plaza has been vacant for nearly 30 years.

The development team closed on a “complex financing package” last week, which will allow for restoration work to start this week, the city said.

Lee Plaza opened in 1929 as a luxury residential hotel and was developed by Ralph T. Lee.

City of Detroit

The city says the building is being brought back to life for seniors earning at or below 50% of area median income. Residents living there will not pay more than 30% of their income in rent. The city says affordability is guaranteed for at least 45 years.

Developers say a second phase planned includes adding 65 more units on the upper five floors.

“Lee Plaza is one of the most beloved buildings in our city, not only because of its architectural beauty, but because it’s in a neighborhood,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Thanks to Roxbury and their partners, Amy Hovey and MSHDA and Julie Schneider and the Housing & Revitalization team, Lee Plaza is being transformed from blight to its original beauty as 117 units of beautiful affordable housing for our seniors.”

City of Detroit

The project is expected to create over 200 construction and permanent jobs, the city said. It's set to be complete in late 2026.

To learn more about Lee Plaza, visit historicdetroit.org.

