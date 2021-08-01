Leaders to hear from community before finalizing Riverview Landfill expansion proposal

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors are tired of the noise and unpleasant smells coming from the Riverview Land Preserve.

“Sometimes it smells like rotten eggs,” said Tracy Loger.

She lives in Trenton, less than a mile away from the landfill.

Dave Stoddart lives Grange He says on a nice day you can’t leave your window open. “A nasty musty garbage smell,” is how he describes the scent coming from just yards away.

The Preserve is currently about 403 acres; 212 of it is used for solid waste disposal.

Many people who live in near by neighborhoods have red and white yard signs against the expansion.

According to a project report that is attached to the city of Riverview expansion proposal application, the landfill “contributes to the City of Riverview budget, providing up to $3.5 Million to the general fund on an annual basis. These dollars not only offset Riverview residents’ tax rates, but additional contributions directly support services such as public safety.

People living nearby say there are other safety threats to consider.

“We have concerns of health, environmental concerns,” said Loger.

She and many others are looking to voice their concerns at Mondays Wayne County Facility Inclusion Committee public hearing to consider an application from the City of Riverview to include a proposed expansion of their municipal solid waste landfill located at 20863 Grange Road in the Wayne County Solid Waste Management Plant.

“If the expansion is denied it gives officials in Riverview motivation to come up with a different plan they have 10 years - if they are granted the expansion they have no motivation to make change,” Lodger adds.

Monday’s meeting on August 2nd starts 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

