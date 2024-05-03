Learn about lake sturgeon & touch one at Detroit Riverfront event this Saturday

If you've wanted to get up close and personal with a fish that's basically a living dinosaur, here's your chance.

Watch our report about a 7-foot, 240-pound lake sturgeon below. It was caught in the Detroit River in April 2021.

Nearly 7-foot, 240-pound lake sturgeon caught in Detroit River believed to be 100+ years old

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy along with the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge is hosting Sturgeon Day on Saturday, May 4.

It's taking place at Milliken State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the Detroit Riverfront.

Staff from the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office – Detroit River Substation and the DNR will be on hand to teach people about the fish.

The lake sturgeon is a threatened species in Michigan, but over the years, population has been increasing and now there are an estimated 4,400 sturgeon living in the Detroit River alone.

There will be activities, games, arts & crafts and the opportunity to touch a live sturgeon that was caught in the Detroit River.