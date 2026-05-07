Leave food donations by your mailbox this Saturday for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

(WXYZ) — The Southeast Michigan National Association of Letter Carriers is gearing up for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend.

The nationwide Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday, May 9, 2026.

On Thursday, the association held a kickoff event at Batch Brewing Company in Detroit with Mayor Mary Sheffield.

Dave Zarek Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive event

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has reportedly collected more than 1.94 billion pounds of food over the course of its 30-year run across the country.

People are invited to leave non-perishable food donations in a bag by their mailbox this Saturday. A letter carrier will pick it up and get it to where it needs to be. Items in non-breakable containers, like soup, cereals, cereal bars, etc, are encouraged.

The Southeast Michigan National Association of Letter Carriers said the donations will go directly to local food pantries.

For more information, click here.

