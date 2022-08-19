Watch Now
LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic 'Redeem Team'

Dusan Vranic/AP
FILE - Kobe Bryant, from left, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, are surrounded by photographers as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:40:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's basketball team known as the "Redeem Team," with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall.

The streaming service announced Friday that "The Redeem Team" will debut Oct. 7.

The film is Netflix's first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee.

With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary chronicles the 2008 team's bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

