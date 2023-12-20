Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

Watch Now
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, patrons place in person bets during the launch of legalized sports betting in Michigan at the MGM Grand Detroit casino in Detroit. Michigan casinos could launch online sports betting and gambling games in December once state lawmakers waive the remaining time they have to review proposed licensing rules. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which has 10 legislators, will effectively bless the new regulations at a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, said the chairman, Republican Sen. Pete Lucido. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)
Posted at 6:27 AM, Dec 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year.

Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets.

Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos' favor.

Still on the sidelines are the nation's two most populous states in California and Texas.

Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

